Michael Cohen Gets Moved to Solitary

(Newser) – Looks like Michael Cohen is going to have some alone time. President Trump's former lawyer was moved Wednesday to solitary confinement amid his three-year sentence for breaking campaign finance laws, Reuters reports. Officials relocated him from a minimum-security camp in Otisville, about 70 miles from New York City, to a Special Housing Unit at Otisville Federal Correctional Institution. Unnamed sources say the 53-year-old was transferred after getting in a dispute with another inmate over Internet use.

Cohen's lawyer, Roger Adler, has a similar take: "It is my understanding that a verbal dispute over phone use prompted a temporary placement to SHU pending an investigation," he says. "I do not however know who prompted the altercation, or if the action taken was factually/regulatory appropriate." Fox News notes that Cohen has been on social media lately, asking Trump to let non-violent federal offenders (like Cohen) get home confinement as protection from the coronavirus. A judge rejected Cohen's request for home confinement on March 24, saying Cohen raised "the specter of COVID-19" while "apparently searching for a new argument to justify a modification of his sentence." (Read more Michael Cohen stories.)

