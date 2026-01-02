Woman, 77, Goes Overboard on New Year's Cruise

A Caribbean cruise turned tragic Thursday morning when a 77-year-old passenger went overboard north of Cuba, prompting an extensive search by the US Coast Guard that was later suspended. The woman was reported overboard from the Holland America Line ship Nieuw Statendam while it was sailing about 40 miles northeast of Sabana, Cuba, according to Coast Guard officials. The ship's captain and crew began search-and-rescue efforts immediately and coordinated with the Coast Guard, which dispatched a cutter and a helicopter to scan the area, ABC News reports.

After roughly eight hours of searching across about 690 square miles, the US Coast Guard Southeast said it halted active efforts "pending the development of new information." No details were released on how the woman went overboard, and her name has not been made public. The cruise line said the search was suspended at sundown, the New York Times reports.

The Nieuw Statendam departed Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 27 for a weeklong New Year-themed cruise, WFLA reports. Holland America said the ship's scheduled stop in Key West on Friday was canceled because of the search and that its family assistance team is working with the passenger's relatives. "We are deeply saddened to confirm that while sailing in waters north of Cuba, a guest on Nieuw Statendam went overboard earlier today," the cruise line said, adding that its "thoughts are with the guest's loved ones during this difficult time."

