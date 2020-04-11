 
Home Bakers, Rejoice: A Famous Recipe Is Out

DoubleTree by Hilton unveils its famous cookie recipe
By Neal Colgrass,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 11, 2020 10:32 AM CDT

(Newser) – Good news for everyone who's home baking these days: DoubleTree by Hilton has revealed the recipe for its famous chocolate-chip cookies, Time Out reports. "We know this is an anxious time for everyone," says Shawn McAteer, a senior official at the company. "A warm chocolate chip cookie can’t solve everything, but it can bring a moment of comfort and happiness." The cookie began as part of the DoubleTree by Hilton evening turndown service in 1986, then became a standard offering for all guests—and now, as part of Hilton's "Cookies in Space" program, it's being baked by astronauts on the International Space Station in a prototype oven (or they're trying, the results aren't in yet). Anyway, see the recipe at Forbes or watch a video here. (Read more recipes stories.)

