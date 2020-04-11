Cops Go Way 'Above and Beyond' for Speeding Couple

(Newser) – Two NYPD highway officers went above and beyond Thursday by delivering a baby on the shoulder of the Staten Island Expressway, the New York Post reports. The officers stopped a Toyota Camry at around 11:30pm for speeding—it was doing nearly 100mph, notes ABC News—but the 33-year-old male driver was still determined to get his 32-year-old wife to a hospital. "I had to calmly tell him [that] he's driving nearly double the speed limit," says Officer Adam May. "I even told him on the scene multiple times, if need be, 'We're gonna deliver this baby right here and now,' but I don’t want him driving in this excited state." That's when May, a former EMT, realized there was no time to waste.

"Her water broke right there," he tells the New York Daily News. "We lowered the passenger seat so she could lay down and we could tell that she was crowning." So May and Sgt. Anthony Demonte helped bring 7-pound, 6-ounce Matthew into the world. With the couple in the back seat, May drove them to Staten Island University North Hospital while pinching the umbilical cord to stop the bleeding; Demonte followed in the squad car while their Highway Unit made a path to the hospital. The cops were surprised to see doctors and nurses cheering them on as they arrived. "It got me all choked up," says May. "To have all the doctors and nurses doing this after everything they've been through, it meant a lot." (Read more newborn stories.)

