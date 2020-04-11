Melania Trump Does What DJT Will Not Do

(Newser) – Melania Trump is having a moment in the midst of a pandemic, the AP reports. After catching some criticism for not mentioning the coronavirus in a March speech to a parent-teacher group, the first lady has increased her engagement on the issue, mostly through social media since she is staying home like most Americans. This week, she posted a photo of herself wearing a white face mask—something her husband, President Trump, has said he will not do. It was her way of reinforcing the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that everyone cover their nose and mouth in public. "It is another recommended guideline to keep us safe," she said in a video released Thursday. Like everyone else, the first lady is retooling her spring plans because of the virus threat.

Before the pandemic shut down activity in the US, she was preparing for the annual Easter Egg Roll, once set for Monday. She also was planning an April state dinner for Spain’s king and queen. That, too, has been postponed. Her debut as a fundraiser for her husband's reelection campaign has also been nixed, as has her annual spring break week with son Barron at the family’s Mar-a-Lago private club in Palm Beach, Florida. Instead, she's been burning up the long-distance phone lines checking in with her counterparts in US-allied countries that also are struggling to control the virus, including Spain, Canada, France, Italy, and Japan. The first lady is also using her social media accounts to provide a steady stream of guidance and tips for coping under stay-at-home orders.