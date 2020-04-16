Longtime Actor Brian Dennehy Is Dead

(Newser) – Actor Brian Dennehy has died at age 81 from natural causes at his home in New Haven, Connecticut, reports Deadline. Dennehy's career in film and on the stage spanned five decades, with his breakout role coming in the 1982 film First Blood with Sylvester Stallone. Prior to that, he had a slew of TV roles, most notably a recurring one on Dynasty, notes TMZ. Younger fans might know him better from 1995's Tommy Boy, in which he played the father of Chris Farley's character.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related," his daughter Elizabeth tweeted. "Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends." Dennehy's other movies included Gorky Park, F/X, Silverado, Cocoon, The Belly of an Architect, Best Seller, Presumed Innocent, and Romeo + Juliet, to name just a few. Dennehy, though, also won Tony Awards for his work on Broadway, including his portrayal of Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman, per the Hollywood Reporter. (Read more obituary stories.)

