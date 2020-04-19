Biden Wants Michelle Obama on Board: Report

(Newser) – Michelle Obama, the VP pick? Probably not, but Fox News reports that Joe Biden's camp is talking to the former first lady about getting her endorsement and drawing her into his campaign. "We know what pretty much everyone in America does: Michelle Obama is probably the most beloved member of the Democratic Party and her support is a big deal," a Biden aide tells the Hill. "Any future announcement would reflect the incredible impact her voice has." Word is she'll add her name to an email fundraiser and perhaps put her face on a direct mail campaign or shoot a quick video in support of Biden. Obama "has an incredible soft spot for Joe," a source says.

Considering her popularity, Biden must be hoping that's true. "The Biden campaign will take anything they can get" from her, says Howard Gutman, a former Obama administration ambassador. "The question is, as a family matter, what kind of profile does she and her husband and her daughters want her to have? It's a question of how much they want her to be out there in the crossfire." For those stuck on the notion of Obama as VP candidate, McClatchy reports that Vegas is betting against it. The betting sites Bovada and 888Sports both name Sen. Kamala Harris as their favorite, followed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (Biden just got the support of Barack Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders.)

