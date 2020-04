(Newser) – Joe Biden just scored a big endorsement—that of his last vanquished Democratic rival. Bernie Sanders on Monday formally backed the former vice president in the 2020 race, reports the Hill. During a Biden online forum about the coronavirus, Sanders made an appearance and asked all Americans to rally behind Biden "to make sure we defeat ... the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country." Sanders acknowledged that he and Biden have fundamental differences on policy, but he said the two camps are actively working together to bridge those differences and unite the Democratic party, per Politico.

In terms of defeating Trump, “I will do all that I can to see that that happens, Joe,” Sanders promised. Biden thanked him and praised his campaign. "You don't get enough credit, Bernie, for being the voice that forces us to take a hard look in the mirror and ask ourselves: 'Have we done enough?' And we haven't." he said, per ABC News. The endorsement comes less than a week after Sanders suspended his own campaign. (Read more Joe Biden 2020 stories.)