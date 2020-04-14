(Newser) – On Monday, Joe Biden picked up the endorsement of Bernie Sanders. On Tuesday, an even bigger one is coming his way. NBC News reports that former President Obama will endorse Biden's 2020 bid with a video. Other outlets, including the Washington Post, CNN, and Fox News, quickly confirmed. Obama largely stayed behind the scenes as the Democratic primary unfolded, and his endorsement should give Biden "a significant boost as he seeks to coalesce support in the Democratic Party," per the Post. Last week, President Trump wondered about Obama's role, notes NBC News. "I'm sure he's got to come out at some point because he certainly doesn't want to see me for four more years," said the president. "When is it going to happen? Why isn't he?" (Read more Barack Obama stories.)