(Newser) – "Viral racism has consequences," notes the Root, and it's a lesson that two Georgia teens just learned the hard way. The unnamed seniors at Carrollton High School won't be walking down the graduation aisle with their classmates after a TikTok video posted last week showed them using a racial slur and disparaging black people, per the New York Times. "Hey, today we're making..." a girl says to the camera, which then pans down to a bathroom sink showing a piece of paper with the n-word on it; a boy with her says the word out loud. The two, both white, then proceed to "mimic a cooking show," as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution puts it, reading each "ingredient" written on other scraps of paper to their audience. "First we have 'black,'" the girl says, as a cup of water is poured into the sink.

"Next we have 'don't have a dad,'" she continues, as more water is added to the sink. Other mentions include "eat watermelon and fried chicken" and "rob people." One cup doesn't have any water to add, however: the one on top of a piece of paper that says "make good choices." "There's nothing there," the girl says. The video went viral, per CBS46, and the two students were soon IDed by classmates. In a release, Superintendent Mark Albertus says the behavior exhibited was "unacceptable" and that the two "are no longer students" in the district. He notes that even though the video was filmed off school premises and after school hours, the students have a "responsibility to uphold a high standard of behavior." A district rep tells the AJC the two won't be attending graduation or receiving diplomas. (Read more racism stories.)

