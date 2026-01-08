Woman Killed by ICE Was 37-Year-Old Mom

The woman killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday has been identified as 37-year-old Nicole Renee Good. "Renee was a resident of our city who was out caring for her neighbors this morning and her life was taken today at the hands of the federal government," the Minneapolis City Council said in a statement, per NPR. She described herself on Instagram as a "poet and writer and wife and mom and s---ty guitar strummer from Colorado," per the Star Tribune. The father of her former husband, Timmy Ray Macklin Jr., who died in 2023, says the couple had a child who is now 4 or 5 years old.