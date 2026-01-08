Woman Killed by ICE Was 37-Year-Old Mom

The woman killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday has been identified as 37-year-old Nicole Renee Good. "Renee was a resident of our city who was out caring for her neighbors this morning and her life was taken today at the hands of the federal government," the Minneapolis City Council said in a statement, per NPR. She described herself on Instagram as a "poet and writer and wife and mom and s---ty guitar strummer from Colorado," per the Star Tribune. The father of her former husband, Timmy Ray Macklin Jr., who died in 2023, says the couple had a child who is now 4 or 5 years old.
Her mother, Donna Ganger, says she lived in the Twin Cities with her partner. "Renee was one of the kindest people I've ever known," she tells the Star Tribune. Thousands of people attended a vigil near the shooting site Wednesday evening.
- Good was shot in her vehicle on a street in south Minneapolis. Mayor Jacob Frey rejected federal authorities' claim that an officer shot Good in self-defense as she tried to run officers down. "Having seen the video myself, I wanna tell everybody directly, that is bull---," he said.
- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who has promised a full investigation, expressed anger at the shooting and urged Minnesotans not to "take the bait" with violent protests, NBC News reports. "Do not take the bait. Do not allow them to deploy federal troops into here. Do not allow them to invoke the Insurrection Act. Do not allow them to declare martial law," Walz said. "Do not allow them to lie about the security and the decency of this state. And let's let this investigation play out."
- Caitlin Callenson, who witnessed the shooting, tells MPR News that the woman, whose car was stopped in the street, was given conflicting orders by officers. "Some of them were leaving, and they just went around her, but ICE gave her orders to leave, while at the same time, another ICE person said, 'Get out of the car,' and he reached for her door handle. And then there was an ICE agent in front of her vehicle. So it was difficult for her to leave, as she'd been ordered to do," Callenson says. "She turned her steering wheel toward the right. The person was grabbing her door handle, the ICE officer who was in front of her vehicle shot once from the front and twice from the side, hitting her maybe three feet away at the max. Because she was shot, and she was already trying to leave, her foot was on the accelerator, and she crashed into a telephone pole."
- Emily Heller, another witness, says Good apparently "got spooked and tried to flee," per NBC. "So she reversed a little bit and then angled her wheels so she could drive away. And as she was trying to move forward, one of the ICE agents stepped in front of her vehicle and reached across the hood and fired his weapon about three or four times." Video provided by Heller shows that a man who identified himself as a doctor asked if he could check Good's pulse, but ICE officers denied the request.
- At a news conference, Homeland Security Kristi Noem described Good's action as "domestic terrorism" and said Good was "harassing and impeding law enforcement operations." She said that Good hit the officer with her car and that he was treated at a hospital and released. It's not clear from video whether the car actually made contact with the officer, the Guardian notes. In a post on Truth Social, President Trump said "the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense," adding that from video of the incident, "it is hard to believe he is alive."
- In a post on X, Kamala Harris called the incident "shocking." "Governor Walz has announced the state will ensure a fair investigation, and I am grateful for his swift action," she said. "Many of us have seen the horrifying and painful video, which makes it clear that the Trump administration's explanation of this shooting is pure gaslighting. A full and fair investigation at the state level is absolutely necessary."