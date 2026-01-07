Marriage Proposal High on a Michigan Bridge Goes Awry

A Michigan man's big question briefly turned into a big nightmare. Trevor Van Camp was proposing to longtime girlfriend Danielle Jenkins on the illuminated SkyBridge at Boyne Mountain, a 118-foot-high pedestrian suspension bridge in northern Michigan, when nerves got the better of him. After popping the question, he opened the box and went to remove the ring—and fumbled. The ring slipped through the bridge's grate and dropped into the snow far below.

Van Camp had set up his phone to record the proposal—and instead it captured his shocked expression. "I'm shaken up, I look down, like not a good idea, and yeah, I dropped the ring," Van Camp said, per Fox News. The couple got permission from the resort to head down the mountain and search. Armed with metal detectors and joined by the resort's night snowmaking supervisor, Pat Harper, they combed the snow for about two and a half hours. Just as they were about to call it quits, Harper's detector signaled.

He brushed aside some snow and dirt and spotted the edge of a ring. "I kind of sat there for a minute and I was like, 'There's no way you just found that,'" Harper tells ABC News. As for Jenkins' take on the ordeal, "I've had a lot of people ask me if [the dropped ring] ruined the proposal, and it didn't," she said. "It made the proposal."