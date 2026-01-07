It's a Notable Milestone for Minimum Wage Workers

If you're making minimum wage, the new year may have brought a bigger paycheck. Nineteen states kicked off January with higher minimum wages, lifting pay for an estimated 8.3 million workers, according to the Economic Policy Institute. That means 30 states now sit above the federal floor of $7.25 an hour, which hasn't budged since 2009—the longest stretch without an increase since the federal minimum was created in 1938.
Washington state now leads the pack at $17.13 an hour, the first state to crack the $17 mark; Hawaii logged the biggest jump, up $2 to $16, reports the Wall Street Journal. On the smaller end, Virginia pushed its minimum up 36 cents to $12.77, reports WDBJ7, while New Jersey bumped its minimum 43 cents to $15.92, reports the Asbury Park Press.
One standout finding from the Economic Policy Institute: For the first time, more workers (66.4 million) now live in states with minimums of $15 or more than in states that have stuck with $7.25 (60.2 million). The Economic Policy Institute also gives a sense of impact: "Missouri's increase from $13.75 to $15.00 an hour will boost annual wages by $920 for a full-time worker," for instance.
On the other end, Georgia and Wyoming still have $5.15 minimums on their books, though most employers there must follow the higher federal standard; five Southern states have no state minimum at all, per the Journal. The highest hourly rate has been set by Seattle, which as of Jan. 1 pushed its minimum to $21.30. A Reuters/Ipsos poll in October found more than two-thirds of Americans support raising the minimum wage, including nearly half of Republicans.