It's a Notable Milestone for Minimum Wage Workers

If you're making minimum wage, the new year may have brought a bigger paycheck. Nineteen states kicked off January with higher minimum wages, lifting pay for an estimated 8.3 million workers, according to the Economic Policy Institute . That means 30 states now sit above the federal floor of $7.25 an hour, which hasn't budged since 2009—the longest stretch without an increase since the federal minimum was created in 1938.

Washington state now leads the pack at $17.13 an hour, the first state to crack the $17 mark; Hawaii logged the biggest jump, up $2 to $16, reports the Wall Street Journal. On the smaller end, Virginia pushed its minimum up 36 cents to $12.77, reports WDBJ7, while New Jersey bumped its minimum 43 cents to $15.92, reports the Asbury Park Press.

One standout finding from the Economic Policy Institute: For the first time, more workers (66.4 million) now live in states with minimums of $15 or more than in states that have stuck with $7.25 (60.2 million). The Economic Policy Institute also gives a sense of impact: "Missouri's increase from $13.75 to $15.00 an hour will boost annual wages by $920 for a full-time worker," for instance.

On the other end, Georgia and Wyoming still have $5.15 minimums on their books, though most employers there must follow the higher federal standard; five Southern states have no state minimum at all, per the Journal. The highest hourly rate has been set by Seattle, which as of Jan. 1 pushed its minimum to $21.30. A Reuters/Ipsos poll in October found more than two-thirds of Americans support raising the minimum wage, including nearly half of Republicans.