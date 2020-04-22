Canada Goose Makes a Big Change on Fur

(Newser) – After years of pressure from PETA and other groups, Canada Goose says it is making a big change on the use of coyote fur in its luxury parkas—but it's not being eliminated. Instead, the company says that starting in 2022, it will no longer buy "virgin" fur from trappers in the US and Western Canada, but will use reclaimed fur that is already in the supply chain, including fur ruffs from coats that it will buy back from customers, the New York Times reports. "By reusing fur that is reclaimed, we're just taking a resource that's already sustainable and making it even more sustainable," the company says.

Canada Goose chief executive Dani Reiss denies that the move is a response to pressure from activists, who have organized protests and boycotts. "The fact that we've been targeted did not factor into this decision at all," he tells the Times. He notes that the company will still be using coyote fur, which the company says ideal for harsh environments. PETA exec Tracey Reiman tells CBS that while the move may "conveniently allow Canada Goose to keep selling its fur trimmed coats in California when the state's fur ban comes into effect in 2023," it doesn't help the ducks and geese killed for feathers in the company's products. Canada Goose says it has taken steps to ensure "down and feathers come from animals that have not been subjected to unnecessary harm." (Read more fur stories.)

