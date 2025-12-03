Democrats Share Photos of Epstein's Island Home

House Democrats have released 10 photos and four videos taken on Jeffrey Epstein's private island in the Caribbean that they say have never been seen by the public and offer "a harrowing look behind Epstein's closed doors." The images include shots of bedrooms, bathrooms, and a room featuring what appears to be a dentist's chair and masks of men's faces on the walls. The New York Times reports Epstein's last girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak, was a dentist. One photo shows a landline phone with first names labeled on the speed-dial buttons, reports CNN : Darren, Rich, Mike, Patrick and Larry; women's names were redacted. Another captures a blackboard with words like "power," "deception," and "political" scrawled on it.

The photos, all taken on Little St. James Island in the US Virgin Islands and released by Democrats on the Oversight Committee, also show the property's resort-like grounds, complete with a pool and sweeping ocean views. "These new images are a disturbing look into the world of Jeffrey Epstein and his island," said Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the committee. "We are releasing these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein's horrific crimes." Garcia added on X that Democrats also plan to release files on Epstein they received from JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank and the US Virgin Islands "in the days ahead."

The Times reports the move "appeared to be the latest bid by Democrats to intensify pressure on the Justice Department to make public all of its investigative files on the convicted sex offender's case following enactment last month of a law requiring it." CNN suggests that release could happen within days.