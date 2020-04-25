The Peace Corps Says Goodbye

Jack Cashmere, 22, left, and Jakob Leichtman, 23, who served together in the Peace Corps in Ecuador for two months, pose for a portrait outside of Cashmere's parents home in Bethesda, Md., Wednesday April 1, 2020, where the two are finishing their quarantine period together. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)Jack Cashmere, 22, left, and Jakob Leichtman, 23, who served together in the Peace Corps in Ecuador for two months, pose for a portrait outside of Cashmere's parents home in Bethesda, Md., Wednesday April... (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)