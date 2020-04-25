Bleach Peddler: I Wrote Trump About Coronavirus 'Cure'

(Newser) – "Dear Mr President, I am praying you read this letter and intervene." That's how Mark Grenon says he began a letter to President Trump proclaiming the alleged curative power of industrial bleach—right before Trump went on TV and supported disinfectant as a treatment for the coronavirus, the Guardian reports. Grenon, whose Genesis II Church of Health and Healing peddles bleach as a health cure, said Sunday on his radio show that he and 30 supporters had recently written Trump at the White House. They sought protection from the Food and Drug Administration, which has acquired a court order stopping the Florida-based group from selling a bleach product to treat the coronavirus.

"Despite a previous warning, the Genesis II Church of Healing has continued to actively place consumers at risk by peddling potentially dangerous and unapproved chlorine dioxide products," said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn in a statement. "We will not stand for this." The FDA said the Genesis product, called "Miracle Mineral Solution," is "an unproven and potentially harmful treatment" that "has a chlorine dioxide equivalent to industrial bleach." In Trump's statement about the coronavirus, he surprised medical experts by saying disinfectant "knocks it out in a minute. One minute!" Grenon and the White House have not responded to requests for comment, the New York Times reports. (Read more about the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing.)

