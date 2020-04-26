'Wishing I Didn't Get That Call': Rising Teen Athlete Is Shot Dead

(Newser) – Dexter Rentz Jr. had tied a Florida state record with five interceptions in one game. He had signed with the University of Louisville after getting 22 other scholarship offers. He had a future, until Saturday night—when police say the 18-year-old cornerback/slot receiver from Florida died in a hail of bullets, the Orlando Sentinel reports. Details are scant, but no arrests have been made in the 11pm shooting that wounded three others, leaving one in critical condition. The AP describes "an outpouring of grief on social media" for the Ocoee High School player, including a statement from Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dexter Rentz," Satterfield wrote. "He was a great young man who had a contagious personality, and was able to light up a room with his smile. He was a great kid to be around and he will be missed." Other players and coaches took to Twitter, including former University of Florida player Keiwan Ratfliff, who wrote, "I'm sitting here staring at your picture wishing I didn't get that call." Rentz's Ocoee teammate, Lovie Jenkins, posted, "I promise working harder than I ever did," and local trainer Aaron Jones put it this way: "Feeling really pained right now. Violence in Orlando taking too many lives." (Read more shooting stories.)

