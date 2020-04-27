(Newser) – It may not be the first business you think of when it comes to coronavirus shutdowns, but the sale of Girl Scout Cookies was cut short amid the outbreak. And in Alaska anyway, that has resulted in federal relief through a Paycheck Protection Program loan, reports the Anchorage Daily News. "It's our bridge to keep things going," says the head of the Girl Scouts of Alaska. Not only can employees keep drawing a paycheck, but the council can continue to provide online programs for Girl Scouts stuck at home. No word on the amount of the loan. Meanwhile, more than 140,000 boxes of unsold cookies are sitting in the houses of Alaskan Scouts. The PPP is part of the relief package passed by Congress. (The Scouts' loan might go over better than the Shake Shack's loan.)