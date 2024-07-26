Tucker Carlson Has a Surprise for Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan's podcast reigns supreme on Spotify, with "massive" numbers recorded back in March and a hefty paycheck to go with it. This week, however, the Joe Rogan Experience host was "dethroned," by none other than fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson, reports Mediaite . The Tucker Carlson Show debuted in December, after Carlson was booted from the cable news network the previous April. Newsweek notes that beating Rogan in the ratings is nothing to sneeze at: In March, Bloomberg reported that he'd amassed a 14.5 million subscriber count on Spotify.

Both men's podcasts also appear on other platforms, including YouTube and X. Essentially Sports asks of Rogan's program: "How come such a popular show dropped down to the second spot?" Armchair analysts on Reddit speculate that maybe listeners are just tiring of him. "I almost [can't] stand Joe Rogan anymore," one commenter noted. "He goes on endless rants about the same stuff over and over and over." (Note: As of Friday morning, Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" had ascended to No. 1 on Spotify, with Carlson in second and Rogan third.)