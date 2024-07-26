Abandoned Walrus Calf Is 'Sassy,' Being Spoiled a Lot

A walrus calf seemingly left behind by her herd near Alaska's northernmost city is alert and "sassy" as she receives care at a nonprofit wildlife response center hundreds of miles from where she was rescued, said a center spokesperson, per the AP. Alaska SeaLife Center rep Kaiti Grant said the nearly 165-pound, crinkly-bodied Pacific walrus arrived at the center in Seward late Monday from Utqiagvik, some 800 miles away. An initial exam indicated the calf, thought to be a few weeks old, was malnourished and dehydrated. She also had superficial wounds, though it wasn't clear what caused them, and little is known of the circumstances that caused her to be left alone, Grant said. Hunters had reported that a walrus herd had recently been in the beach area where the calf was found.