Trump, Netanyahu Push Back Against Harris' Comments

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Donald Trump on Friday for the first time since the former president left office. Their session at Trump's home in Florida followed Netanyahu's address to Congress and talks with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris the day before. Harris, the likely Democratic presidential nominee, said afterward that she had pressed Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza and reach an agreement on hostages held by Hamas, saying "it is time to get this deal done." On Friday, Trump criticized Harris' remarks as "disrespectful to Israel," CNN reports.