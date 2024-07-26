Trump, Netanyahu Push Back Against Harris' Comments

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Donald Trump on Friday for the first time since the former president left office. Their session at Trump's home in Florida followed Netanyahu's address to Congress and talks with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris the day before. Harris, the likely Democratic presidential nominee, said afterward that she had pressed Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza and reach an agreement on hostages held by Hamas, saying "it is time to get this deal done." On Friday, Trump criticized Harris' remarks as "disrespectful to Israel," CNN reports.
Netanyahu also expressed a lack of enthusiasm for Harris' views. "I think to the extent that Hamas understands there's no daylight between Israel and the United States, that expedites the deal," he told reporters at Mar-a-Lago. "And I would hope that those comments don't change that." The prime minister faces similar pressure in Israel, per the AP. Trump and Netanyahu have had a warm relationship at times, but the Republican nominee did not appreciate it when the prime minister congratulated Biden on his 2020 election victory, per CNN.