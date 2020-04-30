(Newser) – Dozens of Macy's stores, closed since March 18, are set to reopen Monday. The company plans to have 68 of its 775 department stores reopened by the start of next week, with limited hours of 11am to 7pm. These are in states that have loosened restrictions. A quarter of the 68 stores are in malls operated by Simon Property Group, reports CNBC. The remainder of the stores will welcome shoppers within six weeks, so long as governments and COVID-19 infection rates allow, CEO Jeff Gennette tells the Wall Street Journal. Another 50 stores are to reopen May 11. Workers will have to check for fever before clocking in and must wear masks. Fitting rooms will be limited, and tried-on clothes will be held for 24 hours before being re-racked. The same goes for returned items. (Read more Macy's stories.)