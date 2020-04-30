(Newser) – Michael Flynn's legal team is trying to get the case against him dismissed, and his lawyers say newly released documents from the FBI show why. The judge in Flynn's case on Wednesday unsealed the documents, which include notes written by FBI agents as they discussed strategy before interviewing Flynn in 2017, reports the Wall Street Journal. Flynn's lawyers say the notes prove the agency was trying to set him up. One handwritten note in particular is being widely cited in coverage, per the Hill:

"What's our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?" it reads. "If we get him to admit to breaking the Logan Act, give facts to DOJ & have them decide. Or, if he initially lies, then we present him [redacted] & he admits it, document for DOJ, & let them decide how to address it." The note adds: "If we're seen as playing games, WH will be furious," the note reads. "Protect our institution by not playing games."

President Trump has picked up on the story. "What happened to General Michael Flynn, a war hero, should never be allowed to happen to a citizen of the United States again!" he tweeted Thursday. In another tweet, he called the prosecution of Flynn a "scam" and singled out CNN for its coverage, reports Politico. Flynn served as national security adviser for less than a month before he was fired over conversations he had with Russia's ambassador during the Trump transition to the White House. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about those discussions, specifically about whether they spoke about US sanctions. Now Flynn wants his case dismissed or the ability to rescind his guilty plea and go to trial. Trump already has floated the idea of a pardon, and the new developments will surely help Flynn's case in that regard, notes Axios.


