(Newser) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo may be "the single most popular politician in America" at the moment, per CNN's Chris Cillizza—and Cuomo himself has just put the emphasis on the "single" part. Per the New York Post, while being interviewed on radio station 1010 WINS on Thursday, Cuomo was asked about a recent survey cited in the New York Daily News that ranked himself and brother Chris Cuomo higher than the Jonas Brothers in terms of how handsome they were perceived to be by the ladies of New York. The governor then joked that "my brother is married, I am not married, so I don't think he would qualify as eligible. However, I am eligible."

Cuomo, who split from longtime girlfriend Sandra Lee last fall, repeated that assertion in a follow-up chat Friday on WAMC's Roundtable, per the Post. He told host Alan Chartock he'd been "entrapped" by the questions about his love life the previous day, to which Chartock pressed: "So are you seeing anyone else?" Cuomo's response, delivered with a chuckle: "Am [I] in a serious relationship with anyone now? I am not." Chartock kept on him, asking, "Well, are you in an unserious relationship with anyone?" "Depends on how you define unserious," Cuomo answered, though he said his schedule as of late would likely put a damper on any dating plans. "I'm working, I'm working, I'm working!" he noted. (Read more Andrew Cuomo stories.)

