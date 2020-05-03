Skies Will Light Up for Cinco de Mayo

(Newser) – This Cinco de Mayo brings the perfect excuse to take your margarita outside, lie down, and lift your eyes skyward: CBS News reports that there will be a meteor shower peaking in the early hours of Tuesday, May 5, courtesy of the Earth passing through the debris trail left by Halley's Comet. Called the Eta Aquarids meteor shower, it's one of the best of the year for those living in the Southern Hemisphere, but certainly visible for their northern neighbors—though CBS notes that in the Northern Hemisphere, the meteors appear as so-called "earth grazers" that skim the horizon. At peak, you should see about 30 meteors an hour. One downside this year: The shower comes just ahead of Thursday's Super Flower Moon, the fourth and final super moon of the year. (Read more Cinco de Mayo stories.)