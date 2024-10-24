Weatherman Who Lost It Over Milton: We Need to Talk

It was the weather forecast that sent dread through viewers, with South Florida meteorologist John Morales becoming emotional while describing Hurricane Milton before it made landfall in the Sunshine State earlier this month. "It's just an incredible, incredible, incredible hurricane," he said, losing his composure . "This is just horrific." Now, in an op-ed for the New York Times , Morales, an atmospheric and environmental scientist at ClimaData Corporation, talks about his viral moment, and the "shared experience of climate anxiety across generations" that he witnessed afterward. Morales notes that he was born in the "tropical paradise" of Puerto Rico, with recollections of the "diversity of marine life" and vibrantly colored coral and fish. Now, he writes, the coral's hues have faded and underwater species have vanished, thanks to rising sea temperatures.

Morales has also seen hurricanes change over his four decades as a meteorologist, becoming more powerful. "Add longer and more intense heat waves, heavier rainstorms, whiplash from drought to biblical deluge, sea levels rising at an accelerated rate, and greater health effects, and the risks we face today will only compound in the future," he notes. With so many people concerned about this—Morales cites a poll showing 85% of Americans between 16 and 25 worry about the climate crisis—he can't understand why more of us aren't talking about it more regularly. It's why he doesn't regret his on-air breakdown. "My connection and level of comfort with the audience allowed me to show my emotions without fear of judgment," he writes. "If we can have more conversations about climate change and how it's making us feel, we can share the burden and prioritize action." His full piece here. (More climate change stories.)