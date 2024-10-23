Trump Campaign Files Complaint: 'The British Are Coming'

"The British are coming," Donald Trump's campaign said in a news release Tuesday night that accused Kamala Harris' campaign of accepting "illegal foreign assistance" from the UK's ruling Labour Party. The campaign said it had filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against the Harris campaign and the Labour Party, the Financial Times reports. The complaint accuses the British party of engaging in "blatant foreign interference" by sending strategists to assist the Harris campaign.

Trump campaign invokes 1776. "When representatives of the British government previously sought to go door-to-door in America, it did not end well for them," the news release reads. In the complaint, the campaign said this week marked the 243rd anniversary "of the surrender of British forces at the Battle of Yorktown, a military victory that ensured that the United States would be politically independent of Great Britian(sic)." Campaign co-chair Susie Wiles said: "In two weeks, Americans will once again reject the oppression of big government that we rejected in 1776."