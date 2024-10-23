It Could Be Tough Days Ahead for the US Forest Service

"We just can't get the same work done with fewer employees," Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said in a September call. In that same call, he announced they'd have to. Backpacker reports the agency last month announced it would halt all seasonal hiring for the 2025 season, a move that will reduce the size of its workforce—which oversees 193 million acres of land—by about 2,400 jobs. They're almost entirely field-based positions, which Backpacker reports run the gamut from biologists to timber workers to trail technicians. (The agency's 11,000 seasonal firefighter positions won't be impacted, reports Vox .)

There's a chance things could change. The Forest Service's budget for next year is still not finalized, but what the House Interior Appropriations Committee has proposed could leave the agency with "a budget hole of nearly a billion dollars next year." And Moore explained the agency had to prepare for the most conservative outcome, per Montana Public Radio. While the Forest Service has been slowly trimming its size for years—Moore said the last two decades have seen about 8,000 jobs go—he described the 2025 move as the largest single-year staff cut in recent memory. Moore added on the call, per Oregon Public Broadcasting, "We're going to do what we can with what we have. We're not going to try to do everything that's expected of us with less people."

It will exacerbate a decade-plus maintenance backlog that exists for America's trails (made especially worse by Hurricane Helene, which left more than 2,000 trees to clear from the Appalachian Trail in Tennessee alone) and could impact everything from salmon fisheries staffing to the state of forest roads. There are implications for the agency's partners, too. The American Avalanche Association, for instance, gets Forest Service funding and says some of its avalanche centers could end up understaffed this winter. In a lengthy piece, Vox delves into the ways in which seasonal workers make up the "backbone" of the agency's labor force; read it here. (More US Forest Service stories.)