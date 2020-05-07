Gollum Voice Actor Reading The Hobbit Non-Stop

(Newser) – Fans of The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings looking for something to do while stuck at home on Friday now have a tempting offer. Andy Serkis, who voiced Gollum in the movies, plans to read the JRR Tokien novel on which it was based non-stop for charity, reports the Guardian. Those in the US will have to get up early: Serkis says his reading, expected to take up to 12 hours, starts at 10am GMT, which would be 6am Eastern and 3am Pacific. (See below for some confusion on when it actually starts.) The reading will be live-streamed via this GoFundMe page, which will benefit the UK's National Health Service and the children's charity Best Beginnings, per the Los Angeles Times.

"I want to take you on one of the greatest fantasy adventures ever written," the actor tweeted. "Join me for a 12-hour armchair marathon reading of 'The Hobbit', in aid of two amazing charities which are doing extraordinary work right now to help those most in need.” One confusing note for those who plan to listen in: On Twitter and in a video, Serkis announces the start time as 10am GMT. That is 6am Eastern. But in this tweet, he was off by an hour on his US conversions, per the GreenwhichMeanTime.com converter. We'll update if he clarifies, but those who plan to listen may also want to check Serkis' Twitter feed to see if he verifies the start time. (Read more Andy Serkis stories.)

