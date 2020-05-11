More Big DC Names Are Self-Isolating

(Newser) – Three of the administration's top coronavirus officials were exposed to the virus. The vice president was self-isolating after his press secretary tested positive. A personal valet for the president, plus a number of Secret Service agents, have also tested positive. And on Sunday, the AP reported Sen. Lamar Alexander will be self-quarantining at home in Tennessee for two weeks, rather than returning to Washington this week, after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19. The staffer is recovering at home.

The US chief of naval operations will also self-quarantine after coming into contact with a family member who tested positive, CNN reports. Adm. Michael Gilday was tested Friday and was negative for the virus, but will continue to self-isolate for a few days. Meanwhile, the chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen. Joseph Lengyel, tested positive for the virus Saturday but tested negative in a subsequent test the same day; he will be tested again Monday to confirm he is still negative. As for VP Mike Pence, a spokesperson says he'll be back at the White House Monday after staying home for the weekend, per the AP. Pence "will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine," the rep says. "Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day." (Read more coronavirus stories.)

