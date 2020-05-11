Former WWE Champ Accused of Horrific Sexual Assault

(Newser) – A professional wrestler is facing charges after a woman accused him of a horrific, hours-long assault, News 4 San Antonio reports. Jose A. Rodriguez Chucuan, 42, known to wrestling fans as Alberto Del Rio, was arrested in San Antonio, Texas, after a woman told police that Chucuan beat her on several occasions, most recently May 3, after he accused her of being unfaithful. She says he slapped her multiple times, tried to force her to dance for him, threatened her son, then tied her hands with boxing straps, stuffed a sock in her mouth, and launched an hours-long sexual assault in which he used multiple objects to assault her while also beating her and placing his hand around her neck.

Chucuan was reportedly the first world champion in WWE history to have been born in Mexico. He left the WWE in 2014, but continued to wrestle. "We all have different stories of how we got here to the United States of America," he said on the day he became a naturalized US citizen in 2018. "In my particular case, I had to literally fight, literally wrestle to get here to this amazing country." He is charged with felony sexual assault but has been released on bond. Yahoo Sports reports he has faced domestic battery charges before. (Read more WWE stories.)

