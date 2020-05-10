Mike Pence Self-Isolates After Virus Gets Too Close

(Newser) – Now there's only one degree of separation. Bloomberg reports that Mike Pence has begun self-isolating after his press secretary tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. According to three insiders, the vice president skipped a Saturday meeting with President Trump and senior military officials, and is behind closed doors at home at the US Naval Observatory in Washington. But Pence apparently tested negative Sunday and is only self-isolating out of caution. This after Katie Miller—who is Pence's press secretary and wife to senior aide Stephen Miller—was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Miller is also the main rep for the White House coronavirus task force, which is led by Pence and last convened Thursday. As for Pence, he flew to Iowa on Friday and spent time with Gov. Kim Reynolds, who had been near Katie Miller during a White House visit and is considering whether to self-isolate. Pence and Reynolds apparently kept a fair distance from each other, but didn't wear masks when meeting with food executives and state faith leaders. Meanwhile, a Trump valet and several Secret Service agents have tested positive, but TMZ reports that "as for DT, no word yet if he'll shutter himself in like his #2."


