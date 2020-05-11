Interpol Issues 'Red Notice' for Wife of US Diplomat

(Newser) – Anne Sacoolas, wife of an American diplomat, will face arrest if she tries to leave the US again. Interpol has issued a wanted notice for the 42-year-old, who is charged with killing 19-year-old Harry Dunn in a car crash outside an American military base in England last year, reports Reuters. Sacoolas, who was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road when she hit Dunn's motorcycle, fled the UK after claiming diplomatic immunity. Earlier this year, the US angered British authorities by refusing to extradite Sacoolas to face a charge of causing death by dangerous driving. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called the move a "denial of justice." Dunn family spokesman Radd Seiger says police in Northamptonshire told him the Interpol Red Notice has been issued.

Seiger says the Red Notice "renders her a fugitive on the run and it means that she would be arrested and returned to the UK the minute she attempts to set foot out of the USA." He says it also means that British authorities have concluded that Sacoolas, whose husband is an intelligence officer, did not have diplomatic immunity at the time of the crash. "I just want to urge Mrs. Sacoolas to come back to the UK and do the right thing," Harry's mother, Charlotte Charles, tells ITV. "Face justice and maybe then our two families can come together after the tragedy and build a bridge." (Harry's parents say President Trump made an inappropriate offer when they visited the White House in October.)

