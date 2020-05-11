Ghana President: Fish Plant Worker Infected 533 Others

(Newser) – More than a tenth of the coronavirus infections in Ghana have been linked to a single worker at a fish processing plant, authorities in the West African country say. President Nana Akufo-Addo says the 533 new infections in Tema, a fishing port 17 miles west of the capital, Accra, bring the country's total to 4,300, with 22 deaths, CNN reports. He mentioned the worker's case in a public address Sunday but did not elaborate on the details, reports France24.

The president, who recently lifted a 21-day lockdown in major cities, said schools and borders will remain closed and a ban of public gatherings will stay in effect. He said the Tema factory was shut down for a week and has been disinfected. The surge in cases is a setback for Ghana, which lifted its lockdown after stepping up testing capacity and testing over 161,000 people, more than any other African country except South Africa, Bloomberg reports. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

