Rosie Advising Michael Cohen on Anti-Trump Book

(Newser) – Michael Cohen is working on a book critical of President Trump from prison, and he's getting a little help putting it together from another Trump nemesis, Rosie O'Donnell. It seems that O'Donnell first wrote a letter to the president's former attorney and struck up a friendship, which they cemented when she paid him a six-hour visit, she tells the Daily Beast. O'Donnell doesn't appear to be providing information for Cohen to include in his book, but is instead giving him advice on how to organize it.

"He told me what chapters he was doing in his book, and on my way home, I was writing about what had happened between us, and I gave him my breakdown of things that should be in chapters," O’Donnell tells the DB. "I said, 'You should tell this story as a chapter, you should tell this story as a chapter.' He’s in the midst of writing it, and is nearly done writing it, and hopes that it’ll be out before the election." Page Six first reported on the collaboration last month. (One potential hurdle: The Trump Organization is trying to block any Cohen book because of his non-disclosure agreement.)

