(Newser) – Ahmaud Arbery died of "multiple shotgun wounds sustained during a struggle for the shotgun," according to an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The April 1 autopsy report concluded the 25-year-old was shot three times on Feb. 23, including twice in the chest. Eleven shotgun pellets were removed from Arbery's chest, while 13 exited his back, per CNN and ABC News. The pellets caused injuries throughout Arbery’s body, including a damaged right lung, fractured left upper arm and shoulder blade, and a "deep, gaping, shotgun graze" to his right wrist. There were no drugs or alcohol in his system. The GBI is now investigating the two district attorneys who recused themselves from the case before Gregory McMichael, a former Glynn County police officer, and his son, Travis, were arrested and charged with murder on Thursday.

story continues below

State Attorney General Chris Carr "is concerned that the actions of these offices in possibly misrepresenting or failing to disclose information during the process of appointing a conflict prosecutor to investigate the death of Ahmaud Arbery may have constituted unprofessional conduct," the GBI says. When Brunswick Judicial Circuit's Jackie Johnson dropped the case, she advised Carr to appoint Waycross Judicial Circuit's George Barnhill. Days earlier, Barnhill had told Glynn County police "that he did not see grounds for the arrest of any of the individuals involved," according to GBI. Barnhill ultimately held onto the case for weeks after discovering a conflict of interest, per CNN. The third prosecutor on the case, Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney Tom Durden, was replaced by Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes on Monday. (Read more Ahmaud Arbery stories.)

