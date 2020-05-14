(Newser) – A Colorado mom of two reportedly set off on a bike ride on Mother's Day and has been gone since, and now there's a $100,000 reward in the case. Per CBS Denver, the husband of 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew is offering the cash for information on her disappearance after she was reported missing on Sunday. A release from the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office notes that Morphew's neighbors in Maysville filed the missing-person report, telling authorities she'd gone for a bike ride and never came back. Family says Morphew's husband was in Denver—some 150 miles away—at the time of her disappearance. The sheriff's office says a search "began immediately," lasting deep into the night and picking up again the next morning.

Tracking dogs and more than 100 people assisted in the search, including personnel from other local law-enforcement agencies, per KKTV. The FBI and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are also involved. Sheriff John Spezze says the possibility of an animal attack isn't a main consideration. He's remaining tight-lipped on whether the bike Morphew was reportedly riding has been found, or if her husband is cooperating with authorities, per the New York Post. "This is an open criminal investigation," he told the paper. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe to raise money for the search had raised nearly $20,000 as of Thursday morning. "We need $ to support our efforts and keeping everyone fueled and taken care of while we work," the fundraiser's organizer notes. Anyone with any info is asked to call a tip line at 719-312-7530. (Read more missing person stories.)

