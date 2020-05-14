American's Plot to See German Girlfriend Ends Up Being a Flop

(Newser) – A US man flew to Frankfurt, threw on a yellow vest, and tried to convince airport security that he was a janitor in an effort to sneak into Germany, where his girlfriend resides. The 20-year-old Pennsylvania native flew from Washington, DC, on a United Airlines flight on Sunday despite the fact that most Americans are barred from entering Germany amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports ABC News. Once at the Frankfurt airport, the man put on a yellow neon vest he'd brought with him, according to Federal Police. He then grabbed two trash cans and tried to empty them behind a security area in hopes of blending in with staff and leaving the passport control area with them. Border security officials were having none of it.

Per ABC, an officer quickly noticed the man was without a security pass and couldn't speak German. Questioned by Federal Police, the man admitted he'd hoped to disguise himself as part of airport staff in an effort to enter the country to see his girlfriend, who'd visited the US on a student exchange program. "The boy wanted to protect her so he did not reveal her name," a Federal Police rep tells ABC. Even if the man had sneaked past the the security point, he would've faced Border Police at a separate checkpoint, police tell Deutsche Welle. The outlet notes the man would've been permitted in if he lived in Germany or was the relative of a German national. He ended up spending the night in the airport's transit area and was then sent back to the US on Monday—without having seen his girlfriend. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

