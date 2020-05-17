Trump Returns Fire as Feud Heats Up With Obama

(Newser) – President Trump, welcome back to the White House—now what do you think of Barack Obama's latest jabs? That was pretty much the exchange between reporters and Trump after he returned Sunday from Camp David, the Guardian reports. "So I think we had a great weekend," Trump said of his time at the presidential retreat. "We did a lot of terrific meetings. Tremendous progress is being made on many fronts, including coming up with a cure for this horrible plague that has beset our country. It was a working weekend, it was a good weekend. A lot of very good things have happened."

story continues below

That's when a reporter asked for Trump's thoughts on Obama's online commencement speech for historically black colleges on Saturday—in which Obama said that "this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they're doing." Trump admitted he hadn't heard Obama's remarks, per the Hill, but he did say this: "Look, he was an incompetent president, that's all I can say. Grossly incompetent. Thank you." And he walked away. See it happen here. (Trump recently tweeted "OBAMAGATE!" and Obama responded with a one-word answer.)

