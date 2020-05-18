(Newser) – You may want to take the blue pill and forget this ever happened. Without any context, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday, "Take the red pill," a reference to The Matrix, the sci-fi film in which people take said red pill if they want to know more about the fake reality they're living in (the blue pill is if you want to remain in blissful ignorance). Then, as people online debated Musk's meaning—especially since the term "red pill" has been appropriated by many in conservative and men's rights circles—a surprise response emerged, from Ivanka Trump, per Variety. "Taken!" the president's daughter enthusiastically replied as she retweeted Musk's original.

Then, a second surprise response, this time from Matrix co-creator Lilly Wachowski, who didn't appear happy at the duo's references to her movie. "F--- both of you," she tweeted. Wachowski, who's a transgender woman, followed that initial tweet with one asking for support for the Brave Space Alliance, a trans-led LGBTQ organization in Chicago. Deadline notes that the Trump administration isn't exactly known for its pro-LGBTQ policies, including its ban on transgender people serving in the military. The Hollywood Reporter notes Musk followed his first tweet up with a second Matrix-themed tweet, this one featuring a meme with the character played by Laurence Fishburne asking, "Did you seriously just take both pills? WTF is wrong with you?" Musk's accompanying caption: "When u take DayQuil & NyQuil at same time." (Read more Elon Musk stories.)

