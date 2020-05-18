(Newser)
–
Tesla is the Elon Musk company making all the headlines lately, but his SpaceX will make some pretty big ones of its own later this month. The company confirmed Monday that its next launch will send two astronauts into space for the first time, reports CNBC. The closely watched Demo-2 launch is scheduled to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., at 4:33pm ET on May 27. Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley should arrive at the International Space Station about 19 hours later, per Space.com. This will be the first time in almost nine years that astronauts have been launched from US soil, notes CBS News, and the mission is a crucial step in NASA's plan to integrate its space missions with private companies now that the space shuttle has been grounded. (Read more SpaceX stories.)