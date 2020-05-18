(Newser) – One prediction that's circulating about the coronavirus pandemic is that there will be a lot of quarantine babies made, W Magazine notes—and a famously reclusive celebrity couple may be among those new parents. A source tells Page Six that Rooney Mara, 35, and her 45-year-old fiance, Joaquin Phoenix, are expecting their first child together, nearly one year after they got engaged. The two don't have Twitter or Instagram accounts, and their reps so far haven't responded to requests for comment. The two live together in a home in the Hollywood Hills.

In October, Phoenix admitted to Vanity Fair that he thought Mara hated him after they met on the set of the 2013 movie Her. He later found out she was just shy and actually liked him. They didn't start dating until they co-starred in 2018's Mary Magdalene. "She's the only girl I ever looked up on the internet," he told the magazine. "We were just friends, email friends. I'd never done that. Never looked up a girl online." As the world awaits more details on their reported baby news, SheKnows.com has one of the more pressing questions: In a world where celebrities give their kids names like X Æ A-12 Musk, what will this couple name their potential new arrival? (Read more Rooney Mara stories.)

