(Newser) – This year's Fortune 500 list is out, and the top 10 companies are the same ones that made it in 2019, with Walmart in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row. The real story attracting buzz, though, is that 37 of the companies are led by women CEOs, a record high, the magazine notes. That number beats last year's 33, though it still translates into just 7.4% of the companies on the list. And there's a further issue: Only three of those 37 female CEOs are women of color, and not one is black or Latina. The biggest mover in the top 10 is Amazon.com, which ascended from the fifth slot to the second. "Amazon ... continues to grow at a ridiculous pace of 25% to 30% per year," a Buy Box Experts consultant who also used to head up Amazon Services tells ABC News. "When you get to be big, it doesn't take much for you to continue to be big." Read on for the top 10 companies on the Fortune list.