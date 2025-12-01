Money  | 
Trump-Branded Stocks, Coins Have Tanked

Trump Media's stock is down around 75% this year
Posted Dec 1, 2025 1:22 PM CST
A Trump-branded bullion themed coin box is seen for sale at the Trump merchandise store at Trump Turnberry golf club in Turnberry, Scotland, Monday, July 28, 2025.   (Christopher Furlong/Pool Photo via AP)

Stocks and cryptocurrencies tied to President Trump have taken a nosedive since his inauguration, causing significant losses for some of his most enthusiastic supporters. Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social, have dropped 75% since Trump returned to office, reports the Wall Street Journal. Digital coins named after Trump and first lady Melania Trump have fared even worse, plunging 86% and 99% respectively. Another family-backed crypto project, World Liberty Financial, is down about 40% since it launched in September.

The broader market downturn has hit Trump-linked assets particularly hard, especially those with direct ties to the president and his family. The initial optimism that a Trump administration would mean deregulation, tax cuts, and crypto-friendly policies has faded, with investors now focusing on actual company performance rather than political hype. Trump Media, for example, is currently trading at a staggering 1,240 times its annual revenues. Last month, the company reported a larger third-quarter loss and a decline in revenue, down 3.8% year on year to just under $1 million, reports Reuters.

The pain isn't limited to Trump-branded ventures. Meme stocks and other speculative favorites have also taken a hit as market enthusiasm cools. Some, like a Reddit user who bought Trump Media stock at $46 only to see it fall to around $11, are left wondering when to cut their losses. On the flip side, some Trump-inspired sector bets have paid off, with healthcare and defense stocks rising and clean-energy shares suffering. However, regional banks have underperformed, and private prison stocks have tumbled after a brief post-election surge. (The Trump family's crypto fortune has fallen by $1 billion since September.)

