Tiffany Trump Is Now a Law Grad

After spending most of her father's time in office at Georgetown Law School, Tiffany Trump is now a graduate. "We did it!," the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram. Her boyfriend, Michael Boulos, congratulated "Tiffy" on Instagram, saying "after all the hard work and sleepless nights, you more than deserve it," People reports. After three years at Georgetown, Trump's only child from his marriage to Marla Maples received her degree virtually on Saturday after the traditional graduation ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic. It's not clear whether Tiffany—whose aunt, Maryanne Barry Trump, is a retired federal judge—has a role lined up in either the Trump Organization or the federal government, Vanity Fair reports. In 2016, she said she was applying to law school so she could bring a different kind of "skill set" to the company.