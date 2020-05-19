Canadian Border Is Staying Closed

(Newser) – A ban on nonessential travel between the US and Canada has been extended for another 30 days and the border will now remain closed until at least June 21. "This is an important decision that will keep people in both of our countries safe," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, per Reuters. He said Canadian provinces expressed a "clear desire" to keep the border closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and the US was "completely open" to the extension, the CBC reports.

story continues below

Under the border closure—which was introduced in March and extended in April—recreational travel between the two countries is banned but goods can still move across the border, as can essential workers, including health workers and truck drivers. President Trump confirmed the extension Tuesday but said it was possible that travel could be opened up before June 21, the AP reports. "We love Canada, so we’re going to be talking, and at the right time, we’ll open that up very quickly," he said. "That will go very easily." Trudeau said the extra month will give officials time to look into possible precautions including virus testing at the border and contract tracing. (Read more Canada stories.)

