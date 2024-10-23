Senator: I Swore Allegiance to Queen's 'Hairs,' Not Heirs

An Indigenous senator has intensified her criticism of King Charles III, again accusing the British monarch of complicity in the "genocide" against Australia's First Nations peoples and declaring on Wednesday she will not be "shut down." Sen. Lidia Thorpe's comments followed an encounter with the monarch at a parliamentary reception Monday where she was escorted out after shouting at him for British colonizers taking Indigenous land and bones, the AP reports. Despite facing political and public backlash, Thorpe was resolute in a television interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and said she would continue to press for justice.