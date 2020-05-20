Trump Has Odd Response to US Topping the World in COVID Cases

(Newser) – The US has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world, but the leader of the nation doesn't appear to be discouraged by that fact. In fact, he called it a "badge of honor," per the BBC and CNN. "By the way, you know when you say that we lead in cases, that's because we have more testing than anybody else," he told reporters Tuesday as he hosted his first cabinet meeting since the start of the US outbreak. "If you’re testing 14 million people, you’re going to find many more cases. Many of these people aren’t very sick but they still go down as a case, so, actually, the number of cases—and we’re also a much bigger country than most. So when we have a lot of cases, I don't look at that as a bad thing, I look at that as, in a certain respect, as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better."

story continues below

He continued, "So I view it as a badge of honor. Really, it's a badge of honor. It's a great tribute to the testing and all of the work that a lot of professionals have done." The US has conducted more than 12 million tests, the most of any country by volume—but when looked at on a per capita basis, the US ranks 16th in testing, and experts have said testing needs to be ramped up even further before the country can reopen safely. Time notes that the US gets a positive case for every 7.8 tests, while other countries have to test more people than that in order to find a positive. The DNC's response to Trump's comments? "Trump says he views our 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases as a 'badge of honor,'" it tweeted. "We view it as a complete failure of leadership." (Read more coronavirus stories.)

