Ink Master Star Charged With Murder After Fatal Crash

Celebrity tattooist Daniel Silva has been charged with murder after the Mother's Day car crash that killed YouTube star Corey La Barrie. Silva, 26, who appeared on reality show Ink Master in 2018, was allegedly driving La Barrie, who had just turned 25 on the day he died, when he crashed his 2020 McLaren 600LT sports car into a stop sign and a tree near North Hollywood. Police say he was speeding at the time, and also that he tried to walk off after the crash but was stopped by bystanders, NBC News reports. TMZ notes that while witnesses said Silva had been drinking, he has not been charged with a DUI at this point. The friends were at a party, apparently celebrating La Barrie's birthday, the night of the crash.